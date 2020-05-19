10-year-old girl becomes first recipient of China-made HPV vaccine

A 10-year-old girl became the first recipient of a domestically produced vaccine against the cancerogenic human papillomavirus (HPV) at the Hubei Maternal and Child Health Hospital in central China's Hubei province on May 18.

Peng Min and her daughter Ke Ke register for a vaccination with the domestic HPV vaccine.

That afternoon, Peng Min, who is a doctor with the hospital's obstetrics department, took her daughter Ke Ke (alias) to receive the vaccine by appointment at the hospital.

Peng was also vaccinated against HPV, saying that they were fortunate to be the first two recipients of the domestic vaccine.

Peng said she had learned about the two-, four- and nine-valent HPV vaccines, as well as imported and domestic vaccines before deciding to register for a domestic HPV vaccination. The two-valent domestic vaccine is as effective as imported ones, but at least half the price, Peng added.

Ke Ke receives the domestic HPV vaccine. (Photo/Liu Pai)

The two-valent HPV vaccine, developed by Xiamen-based biotech company Innovax, is designed for use by females aged 9 to 45. It protects them against HPV 16 and 18 types, the two most common viruses that lead to cervical cancer in China.

Only two doses of the vaccine are required for children aged from 9 to 14 years old. Each dose of the two-valent HPV vaccine is priced at 329 yuan ($46). Citizens can register online for vaccination with the domestic two-valent vaccine.

Cervical cancer is the only type of cancer that can be prevented with HPV vaccines, said Yi Nianhua, head of the women's health care department of the hospital, adding that vaccination and regular screening are necessary to prevent cervical cancer.