92-year-old pedicab riding grandma becomes online sensation

A video of an old lady riding a pedicab with her grandson relaxing in the back has recently gone viral in China, China News Agency reported on May 15.

（Video grab from Chinanews.com)

“92-year-old grandma takes 30-year-old grandson out for a pedicab ride” became one of the hottest topics on China’s social media platform Sina Weibo as a result of the video.

In the video, the elderly lady joyfully greets people along the road as she pedals vigorously. Meanwhile, the young man roars with laughter as he chats away with the lady.

Many internet users dubbed the video “the happiest showing off of wealth”.

The lady, who is surnamed Liu, is 92 years old, and the young man, Mr. Zhu, is 30.

According to Zhu, Liu loves riding her pedicab, and often rides around her village on it. He explained that the day the video was made, his grandmother was in a good mood and asked him to hop on the pedicab for a trip around the village.

“An elderly person in the home is like a treasure,” said one Internet user, with many saying the grandson was so lucky to have such a healthy grandmother while he is 30 years of age.

Zhu said that the secret to his grandmother’s health and longevity is having a good state of mind, adding that her children all love her very much.

Zhu said his grandmother likes travel, and he has taken her to cities including Beijing, Qingdao, and Luoyang.

“We’re happy when she’s happy. She is the backbone of my family. The whole family is happy when everything goes well for her,” said Zhu, adding that he intends to take his grandmother out to travel more often in the future.