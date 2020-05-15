Chinese tourists step away from shopping sprees, gravitate towards in-depth experiences

Chinese people are changing their way of experiencing travel, shifting from binge shopping to more of an integration into local culture, according to a recent report some influence of the Internet and mobile technology has enhanced the autonomy of Chinese tourists.

An RV campground in Qianxi county, Hebei province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In 2019, Chinese tourists independently traveled to thousands of destinations around the world. In order to better meet the needs of tourists, online travel agency platforms have launched new methods of higher-quality travel, creating the ability to travel in smaller groups with more freedom and flexibility, making the trip a more customized personal experience.

During the May Day holiday this year, statistics show young people have become the main force of tourism, unlike previous group tours, more autonomous projects such as hiking, RV travel, cross-country road-trips, camping and travel shooting are more favored.

The relevant official from the Tourism Authority of Thailand also revealed that Chinese tourists who have visited Thailand many times generally want to explore new sightseeing projects and scenery.

Chinese tourists in Thailand are not limited to visiting traditional scenic spots, with many opting to include places that are not considered to be tourist attractions in their itinerary, as in-depth experiences are becoming the preferred choice of more and more Chinese tourists.

The notion that Chinese tourists go on a shopping spree abroad has changed, and their way of consumption today is more rational and practical.

Several travel agencies and overseas Chinese tour guides, reported that in the past when Chinese traveled abroad, they mainly visited luxury stores, buying high-end bags and watches, but now they are more likely to visit spots for local people to buy more practical and popular goods.