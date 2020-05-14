Johannesburg, May 12 (People’s Daily Online) –Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Cllr. Mzwandile Masina, received a donation worth 100,000 rand (about 5,433 US dollars) from a Chinese company on May 11.

The donation from Gold One Group Limited, a subsidiary of Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co,. LTD, consists of packages containing basic living materials such as flour, rice, edible oil, vegetables, fruits, cans and toilet paper.

Masina said Gold One has contributed a great deal to the community, and the donation will help alleviate the living difficulties faced by poor households.

Zhang Yongliang, CDO of Gold One Group Limited, said the company has taken active anti-epidemic measures to protect the health and safety of more than 2,700 employees since the epidemic began, and will follow the epidemic prevention and control guidelines recently issued by the Ministry of Department of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa to ensure safe start-up procedures as the sector prepares to ramp up to 50% of capacity.

South Africa has been under national lockdown because of the Covid-19 epidemic and many people are struggling without an income.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng Province is home to 3.6 million inhabitants. Its poverty headcount is 6.6 percent and the intensity is 44.7 percent. The metropolitan municipality has the second highest Covid-19 infection rate after Johannesburg, the economic center of South Africa.