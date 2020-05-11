Ranking of China's overall disaster prevention capability improves

The overall impact of natural disasters in China has decreased compared to that in the past 10 years, but it is still in the forefront of the global rankings, with the frequency of disasters and direct economic losses ranking second and third, respectively, according to the latest report.

Medical staff of armed police force visit people at a temporary shelter in Shuanghe Town High School in Changning County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 18, 2019. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Changning County on June 17. (Xinhua/Li Huashi)

The 2019 Global Natural Disaster Assessment Report was completed by the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Education and other organizations.

The report analyzes and evaluates the global natural disasters in 2019, along with the disasters that have occurred worldwide over the past 30 years and includes a ranking of disasters throughout Asia.

In 2019, with flooding making up the majority of disasters, the overall impact of natural disasters is substantially lower than in recent years.

Compared with the past 10 years, while the frequency of earthquake disasters has not significantly changed, the number of deaths caused by earthquakes has decreased by more than 90 percent.

Throughout the year, the damage from the Australian bushfires and the California wildfires and Amazon rainforest wildfires was substantial.

In terms of disaster impact, developing countries account for a large proportion of the total loss. The report shows among the top 10 countries that frequently suffer from disasters, seven out of the 10 are developing countries with the highest number of related deaths, while six out of the 10 experience the greatest economic losses. Asia is the region most affected by natural disasters.