Chinese companies help countries in fight against COVID-19

Chinese companies are making every effort to help foreign countries in their fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through a variety of measures, such as alleviating capital pressure on local enterprises and offering epidemic prevention supplies.

Medical supplies donated by China Three Gorges Corporation arrived in Pakistan. (Photo/CRIonline）

The Paris branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has taken various steps to support local enterprises affected by the epidemic. For instance, it has helped alleviate the financial pressure on local enterprises by extending customers’ repayment periods and allowing some customers to defer payment of interest and principal.

Since the lockdown was put in place in France, working from home has become an important measure used to control the epidemic while keeping local businesses going. China Telecom (Europe) Co., Ltd. has been actively providing remote or home office services for local enterprises affected by the epidemic, with a free trial period of two months.

The company has also installed telecom temperature monitoring systems for French companies, so that they can take body temperatures more quickly and accurately.

In Pakistan, the epidemic has continued to spread since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in late February. A cargo charter plane carrying medical supplies donated to Pakistan by China Three Gorges Corporation arrived in the country on the evening of April 26.

"Pakistan tried to support us when China was going through its most difficult time. Today, Pakistan is facing a severe challenge from the epidemic. This is the time for us to return the favor. This is a practice of the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and it also demonstrates Chinese companies’ sense of responsibility," said Zhang Jun, deputy general manager of China Three Gorges International Corporation in South Asia.