China launches world's highest 5G base station on Mount Qomolangma

China Mobile, China's largest telecommunications company, recently launched the world's highest 5G base station at a camp 6,500 meters above sea level on Mount Qomolangma in partnership with Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology company.

(Photo/huanqiu.com)

The base station is designed to achieve 5G signal coverage for the mountaineering line and peak on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma, the world’s highest mountain. To take on this task, China Mobile dispatched more than 150 employees responsible for construction, maintenance and support.

Coordinating the technological delivery, Huawai sent more than 20 members of the network support team to the site 5,300 meters above sea level to ensure the construction and launch of the 5G network.

When the roads become impassable to vehicles on Mount Qomolangma at 5,300 meters above sea level, yaks are used to transport 5G base station equipment. In total, 8 tons of network construction equipment and life support materials have been transported to the base station using this system.

(Photo/huanqiu.com)

In the future, through 5G high-definition video and VR experience, the beauty of Mount Qomolangma can be shown to the world, said Huawei, noting that communication support for mountaineering, scientific research, environmental protection monitoring, high-definition live broadcasts and other activities can also be provided.