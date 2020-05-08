Recently, a grass-roots doctor in east China's Jiangsu province used his official WeChat account, "Super Doctor Ding”, to publish an open letter from a nurse who had helped in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, the former epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the letter, the nurse recalled the experience of tens of thousands of medical staff who came from across the country to help Wuhan.

The translation of the letter is as follows:

Open letter to President Trump

Dear President Trump,

How are you doing? I am a nurse in China from the pneumology department of a hospital. I previously helped in Wuhan. The memory of 42,000 medical workers helping Wuhan and our local colleagues working around the clock to save lives is still very vivid! I wanted to write you a letter and tell you some of the stories that happened in Wuhan.

The day I left for Wuhan happened to be Chinese New year's Eve, which is just like Christmas Eve in the United States. This is the most important day for family reunions in China. However, as I am a medical worker, it is my duty to save lives. With this in mind, I, along with 42,000 medical staff from all over China, said farewell to our families and rushed to Wuhan from all directions to save lives.

The epidemic was very threatening. At first, our medical supplies were very tight. In order to save money, we rarely took off our protective clothing to get some air, even if we were already sweating and feeling dizzy and nauseous. So I sympathize with the doctors in the United States when I read news saying that they can only use plastic bags as protective clothing. I was deeply saddened to see the families of American medical workers who had lost their loved ones holding pictures and crying bitterly.

The hardest days are now over. What gratifies me most is seeing more and more patients being cured and discharged from the hospital, especially the elderly. We took care of every elderly person as if they were our own parents. We never gave up on them. More than 3,600 elderly patients over the age of 80 have been cured in Hubei province. I am really happy and proud, because they had worked hard for the lives we have today, and I have the opportunity to do my best for their lives today.

In Wuhan, we did our best to treat patients, from a senior citizen of 108 years old to a little baby who was only 30 hours old. It is our duty to save lives. Life is above all else!

Mr. President, this is the true story of what happened in Wuhan.

I know that at this moment, many Americans are suffering because of the virus. Many American medical workers are fighting on the front line, and there are many unknown people caring for others in different ways. I salute them! Best wishes to the American people!

A nurse who helped in Wuhan.

May 4, 2020