Wuhan student calls for unity among world youth in letter to WHO Representative in China

A middle school student from Wuhan recently wrote a letter to Gauden Galea, the WHO Representative in China, expressing the wish to donate funds raised through a class activity to the UN health body. The Wuhan student called on global youth to unite together and help those in need.

The following is the translated version of the letter:

Respected WHO Representative in China, Gauden Galea:

Hello! I am a student from Xuguang Middle School in Wuhan, China.

It's night as I'm writing to you, and the city is gradually coming back to life. A few days ago, my mother took me cycling along the East Lake. It was the first time I was able to embrace nature after Wuhan was struck by the novel coronavirus pneumonia. I can feel how hard it is to get things back to normal. The world is large, but no one is alone, as the virus is the common enemy of us all. My classmates and I share the same hope - contributing to the world.

Uncle Galea, my classmates and I have some activity funds that we raised by selling recyclables such as drink bottles we collected by sorting through garbage. We would like to ask you to donate the money to the WHO, and we promise to donate to the WHO every year the money we raise through this channel. We also hope you and the WHO can call on global youth to join hands and do their best to help those in need.

We are the future of the world, so we must protect the future of the world.

May you have good health!

A student from Xuguang Middle School, Wuhan

May 5, 2020