Chinese enterprise jumps in to help out Pop-Up Pediatric COVID-19 unit

Johannesburg, May 6, (People's Daily Online) -- According to the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, South Africa has had 148 COVID-19 related deaths nationwide, while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 7,572 as of May 6.

Meanwhile, the provincial breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases are as follows: Eastern Cape 838, Free State 128, Gauteng 1,697, KwaZulu-Natal 1,142, Limpopo 40, Mpumalanga 57, North West 35, Northern Cape 26, Western Cape 3,609, Unknown 0.

Western Cape has nearly half the number of total cases and people there are showing resilience and ability in their fight against the pandemic. Only two weeks ago, pediatrician Dr. Jaco Murray, the Head of the Clinical Unit at Pediatrics, Paarl Hospital in Western Cape, appealed to the local community for support. An additional pediatric unit was needed at the hospital to treat children who may be affected by or are currently being tested for COVID-19. Due to the highly contagious nature of this virus, patients must be kept as far apart from each other as possible.

While the space and structure were already in place, Dr. Murray pleaded, “To open the area, we require two fridges, one to use for medicine and another for the children’s feeds and milk to be stored. Any assistance or help will be greatly appreciated to acquire these fridges.”

Within a day of hearing about this appeal, Chinese appliance manufacturer Hisense, with investment from the China Africa Development Fund and Hisense Group, made two large fridges available for donation to the unit via the Val De Vie Foundation, which were installed over the weekend. The Pop-Up Pediatric unit at Paarl Hospital is now fully functional, treating children who require special infection prevention and control measures.

"We hope that this small gesture will contribute to saving lives during this unprecedented pandemic, and we encourage all companies to support in whichever ways they can,” said Jerry Liu of Hisense.

“It is wonderful to see how people stand together in this time to fight the pandemic. The donated fridges will benefit many children over the next few months. It is with great appreciation that the Department of Pediatrics thanks Hisense for the generous donation,” added Dr. Jaco Murry.

After hearing about unbearably hot conditions in a factory in the area that made masks, Hisense donated an industrial air-conditioner to make the environment more comfortable.

A similar situation was seen in Gauteng, where the Charlotte Maxeke hospital appealed for help due to a lack of provisions in its waiting area. On learning of the shortage, Hisense donated 4,000 masks, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, two television sets, a microwave, and a fridge.

“The hospitals really are at the front line of this pandemic. If we can help them, I believe we can help protect the country,” Liu said.