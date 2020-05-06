China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Tuesday, 497 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 261 imported cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

By Tuesday, the province had a total of 19 domestically-transmitted and three imported asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.