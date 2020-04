HARBIN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province reported one new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and no new imported confirmed cases Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Also on Sunday, the province saw one new asymptomatic case.

By Sunday, the province had reported a total of 550 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

The province had a total of 11 imported asymptomatic cases by Sunday.