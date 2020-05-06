Chinese medical teams contribute to the medical relief work in Africa

Chinese medical teams have made significant contributions to the epidemic prevention and control work in Africa, as many medical personnels have fought on the frontlines in efforts to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

A Chinese doctor sends temperature guns to Tiluneisi Beijing Hospital. (Photo via the Chinese medical team to Ethiopia)

As of April 22, Chinese medical teams in Africa conducted a total of 350 special training sessions, trained 12,690 people, and issued a total of 1,203 publicity bulletins, notices and guides.

The Chinese medical team to Ethiopia has not only assisted the Ethiopian health department in debugging virus testing equipment and successfully completed the first test, but also helped Tiluneisi Beijing Hospital, where the medical team is located, to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, with emphasis on strengthening the protection of medical workers.

According to the epidemic prevention and control in Ethiopia, the service period for the 21st batch of medical team to Ethiopia has been extended.

Zheng jinbiao, a member of the Chinese medical team to Equatorial Guinea, checks the eyesight of a local patient.(Photo via the Chinese medical team to Equatorial Guinea)

As the 30th batch of medical assistance to Equatorial Guinea, the medical team in Equatorial Guinea has a total of 25 members, covering pediatrics, emergency disposal, intensive care and other clinical departments.

After the outbreak of the epidemic, the government of Equatorial Guinea immediately contacted the medical team in hope that the team could deploy members to government-designated hospitals to provide support.

The medical team, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Equatorial Guinea, dispatched its members to several local hospitals to make a contribution to the forefront of the fight against the epidemic.

Chinese efforts have also made a difference in Sierra Leone. Toby, a trained surgical nurse, said that under the patient guidance of Chinese doctors, the local medical staff have recognized many problems that were usually ignored, such as wearing a mask.

After study and exchange, local doctors in Sierra Leone no longer panic about COVID-19 epidemic, but have had the confidence in doing a superb job in prevention and control.

After understanding the difference between the Ebola virus and COVID-19, local hospitals in Sierra Leone have set up hand-washing devices and hung posters for epidemic prevention and control at the gates, outpatient halls and doors of inpatient wards.