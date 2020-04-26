Last severe COVID-19 patient in Wuhan returns negative test

With a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient surnamed Zhang who was in serious condition testing negative for COVID-19 on April 24, central China’s city of Wuhan, the previous epicenter of the pandemic, has managed to bring its number of severe COVID-19 cases to zero, Wuhan-based news website cjn.cn reported on April 24.

A joint medical team discusses patients’ conditions. (File photo by Lai Xinlin/Changjiang Daily)

Zhang was treated in the east branch of Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, which became a designated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients on Jan. 25 and a designated hospital for treating severe COVID-19 patients on Jan. 30.

With 28 inpatient areas and 800 beds designated for COVID-19 patients, the hospital had received 1,624 severe and critical patients and cured a total of 1,474 patients as of April 24.

There are at present 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, among whom seven have mild symptoms and 18 have tested negative for COVID-19, but who still require treatment for underlying medical conditions.

Since Jan. 28, a total of 2,801 medical workers belonging to 21 medical teams sent from 14 Chinese provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions to Wuhan, including renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan, have been battling the novel coronavirus in the hospital together with 1,600 medical staff from the branch.