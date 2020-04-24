Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: book collector holds reading activities to enrich cultural life of locals

(Xinhua)    10:25, April 24, 2020

CHINA-CHENGDU-BOOK COLLECTOR-BOOK DAY (CN)

Fu Tianbin introduces the method on reading an uncut book at a public reading room in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2020. Fu Tianbin, 47, has been dealing with books for nearly 30 years. Fu used to work in a bookstore in Shiyan, where he became an old book fanatic. After Fu settled down in Chengdu, he set up his own bookstore and collected old books through various ways, which attracted many buyers to get books from him. Over the past 20 years, Fu circulated more than 2 million old books. In October 2018, a local sub-district office established a public reading room, inviting Fu to manage and operate it. He then moved 120,000 of his books into the reading room and frequently held book exhibitions, reading workshops, academic salons and other activities, which greatly enriched the cultural life of the locals. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York