Pic story: book collector holds reading activities to enrich cultural life of locals

Fu Tianbin introduces the method on reading an uncut book at a public reading room in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2020. Fu Tianbin, 47, has been dealing with books for nearly 30 years. Fu used to work in a bookstore in Shiyan, where he became an old book fanatic. After Fu settled down in Chengdu, he set up his own bookstore and collected old books through various ways, which attracted many buyers to get books from him. Over the past 20 years, Fu circulated more than 2 million old books. In October 2018, a local sub-district office established a public reading room, inviting Fu to manage and operate it. He then moved 120,000 of his books into the reading room and frequently held book exhibitions, reading workshops, academic salons and other activities, which greatly enriched the cultural life of the locals. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)