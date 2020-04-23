Donations to South Africa from Chinese corporation to help the vulnerable fight COVID-19

Johannesburg, April 22 (People's Daily Online) -- An impoverished district in South Africa's Cape Town received donations from a Chinese company and the Chinese community in the city to give aid in the fight against COVID-19, on April 17.

The Chinese corporation Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects and the local Chinese community donated cash, food parcels, surgical masks and other medical supplies to the residents of the coronavirus-stricken Cape Flats, who rely on food parcels from the city due to a nationwide lockdown that started on March 26.

The donations were handed over to Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato at the Chinese Consulate in Cape Town. Noting that part of the donations will be used to buy food for the numerous soup kitchens which offer free meals to local people in need, Plato said "this donation will take us very very far, and we will definitely engage with other parties on the Cape Flats."

After the virus broke out, the company donated to both Northern Cape and Cape Town, while also loaning a professional medical bus to serve the community for free.

Out of the concern they have for the children affected, Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects gave financial donations to the Red Cross Children's Hospital and SOS International Children's Village in Cape Town, for the purchase of medical supplies and other necessities.

South Africa has 3,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total of 65 people who have succumbed to the virus to date, according to the Health Ministry on April 22.