Chengdu to build China’s first unmanned smart railway port

(People's Daily Online)    10:11, December 28, 2018

(Chinanews.com/Zhong Xin)

Chengdu International Railway Port in southwestern China’s Sichuan province is planning to erect China’s first unmanned smart railway port.

It is learnt that the port will be able to handle 1.5 million TEU annually once completed, China News Service reported Wednesday.

Empowered by advanced technologies such as the internet of things, communication and navigation, fuzzy control, big data, cloud computing, video recognition, and fast charging, all mechanical devices will be unpiloted.

The port is expected to free 85 percent of its operators and raise efficiency by 30 percent for container unloading, reception and dispatch, horizontal transport, and stockpiling.

The port has maintained the largest inland port of China in terms of annual throughput. As of the end of November, it has handled a total of 660,500 TEUs this year. 

