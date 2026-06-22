Hong Kong offers key support to Chinese mainland tech's overseas expansion: financial secretary

(Xinhua) 08:27, June 22, 2026

HONG KONG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong is emerging as a strategic global foothold for Chinese mainland hard-tech enterprises, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

This constitutes a vote of confidence in the city's sprawling network of international investors and its unique role as a bridge connecting Chinese technological innovations to global capital pools, Chan wrote in his weekly blog published on Sunday.

Chinese mainland tech companies are eager to access global capital and forge international business partnerships, and Hong Kong's value to them extends well beyond a mere fundraising platform, Chan said.

The city's common-law system, free flow of capital, internationally aligned regulatory rules and global investor network offer solid support for Chinese mainland tech firms to expand into overseas markets smoothly, he said.

For mainland innovators, Hong Kong serves as a gateway to the world; for international investors, the city acts as the clearest lens to decipher China's thriving innovation and technology sector, he said.

A growing cohort of hard-tech enterprises choose to conduct IPOs or secondary listings in Hong Kong, offering global investors direct exposure to China's fast-growing sci-tech industries. Meanwhile, these enterprises sharpen their global competitiveness under Hong Kong's rigorous regulatory framework and market rules. Chan stressed that this two-way interaction underpins Hong Kong's positioning as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder."

Hong Kong's comprehensive professional service ecosystem, covering listing fundraising, corporate treasury services, intellectual property protection and cross-border talent allocation, empowers Chinese mainland tech firms to gain global recognition and market influence, he said.

Backed by firm support from the central government, Hong Kong's economy has registered growth for three consecutive years, with comprehensive growth momentum gathering pace in the first half of 2026.

Hong Kong's institutional and international edges generate mutually reinforcing synergies with the country's technological and industrial strengths, consolidating the city's unique and irreplaceable status amid global sci-tech competition, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)