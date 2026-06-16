HKSAR gov't launches public consultation on 1st 5-year plan

(Xinhua) 11:13, June 16, 2026

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Monday launched a public consultation on the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the HKSAR (2026-2030).

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said that Hong Kong's first five-year plan is a historic step with profound significance. It will provide a forward-looking, strategic and operable guiding document for Hong Kong's development during the next five years, enabling Hong Kong to proactively align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan. This will support Hong Kong's high-quality development, and at the same time help Hong Kong better integrate into and serve the overall national development.

The spokesperson said that Hong Kong's five-year plan will clearly set out Hong Kong's development vision and strategic directions for the next five years. It will cover areas such as the economy, industries, spatial planning, infrastructure, green transformation, as well as livelihood aspects, including healthcare, education, housing, welfare, and elderly care.

There are six parts in the public consultation document: accelerate Northern Metropolis development and advance spatial planning in other areas; economy, finance and trade; innovation, technology and industry development; people's livelihood and social development; development of regional co-operation; and integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism, green living, and other areas.

The public consultation will run from Monday until Aug. 14, lasting for two months. The HKSAR government will organize multiple consultation sessions to listen to views and suggestions on Hong Kong's five-year plan from members of the HKSAR's Legislative Council, representatives from different sectors, and the public.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)