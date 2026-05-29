Plaque-unveiling ceremony held for Hong Kong Station of National Standard Time and Joint Atomic Time

Xinhua) 13:45, May 29, 2026

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) and the National Time Service Center (NTSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) held a plaque-unveiling ceremony on Thursday for the Hong Kong Station of the National Standard Time and Joint Atomic Time at the HKO Headquarters.

Through the first Hong Kong Station, the HKO provides the NTSC with raw measurement data for the generation and maintenance of the Joint Atomic Time and collaborates in promoting the development of the Joint Atomic Time.

Addressing the occasion, Chan Pak-wai, director of the HKO, said that "since the signing of the cooperation agreement between the HKO and the NTSC on Sept. 27, 2025, both parties have actively developed collaborative projects in time measurement, timekeeping, and time service. We are grateful to the NTSC for providing the HKO with its first passive hydrogen atomic clock and standard time transmission equipment."

Through the efforts of professionals from both sides, an accurate and stable national time source has been introduced to Hong Kong, contributing to the support of Hong Kong's time service and also to the nation's ability to maintain its time standard, he said.

"The deployment and construction of the standard time transmission equipment in Hong Kong is a concrete measure by the NTSC to promote the deep integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the overall development of the nation, and also a practical step in promoting Hong Kong's participation in the generation of China's National Time Standard for the first time," said Zhang Shougang, the director of the NTSC.

The UTC (NTSC) is a standard time generated and maintained by the NTSC of the CAS. It is eight hours ahead of the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) (i.e. UTC+8 hours). In recent years, the deviation between the UTC (NTSC) generated and maintained by the NTSC and UTC has remained within two nanoseconds, achieving the smallest deviation from UTC internationally.

The Joint Atomic Time is calculated by the NTSC using multiple high-performance atomic clocks and advanced comparison measurement systems. It provides a stable time reference for the nation and serves as a backup for the UTC (NTSC). The time information is also regularly provided to the International Bureau of Weights and Measures in France for the calculation of the International Atomic Time and the generation of UTC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)