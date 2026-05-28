Hong Kong opens expanded terminal 2 after airport upgrade

Xinhua) 09:00, May 28, 2026

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a view of the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The new passenger departure facilities at Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) officially opened on Wednesday, further consolidating the city's status as a global aviation hub.

Expansion and upgrade of the new terminal cost around 12.9 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 1.65 billion U.S. dollars) and took several years to complete, according to the Airport Authority Hong Kong, the city's airport authority.

The airport authority said the move was mainly aimed at increasing capacity to handle Hong Kong's growing passenger traffic, adding that 15 airlines will move into the new terminal by mid-June.

The HKIA handled 61 million passenger trips in 2025, up 15 percent from the previous year. With the new terminal expected to handle an additional 30 million passenger trips annually, the two terminals are projected to have a combined annual capacity of 100 million passenger trips.

Passengers check in at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers check in at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers check in at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers pose for photos with a mascot at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers pose for photos with a mascot at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers arrive at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Passengers walk past a flight information display at the departures hall of Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, on May 27, 2026. Hong Kong International Airport's expanded Terminal 2 departures hall was officially put into operation on Wednesday following a 12.9 billion-Hong Kong-dollar upgrade. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)