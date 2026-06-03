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Hong Kong, Guangdong to sync up construction standards
(Xinhua) 09:04, June 03, 2026
HONG KONG, June 2 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Guangdong Province will work together to unify construction standards, the HKSAR government said on Tuesday.
Per an agreement inked by the HKSAR government and the Guangdong provincial government, the two sides will set up a working group and a technical committee. Expert committees will also be put together for consultation.
Leveraging Hong Kong's compatibility with international standards, the move will help enhance the global competitiveness of China's construction industry, said Bernadette Linn, secretary for development of the HKSAR government.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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