Coffee industry thriving in Jiangmen, China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:52, June 02, 2026

A man arranges collected antique coffee machines in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man prunes branches and leaves of coffee trees in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A tourist poses for photos at a coffee manor in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo shows roasted coffee beans in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo shows a set of coffee ware in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member dries coffee beans in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A coffee robot is pictured at a company in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man arranges collected antique coffee pots in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A cup of coffee is pictured at a cafe in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member carries out quality checks on finished coffee pots at a factory in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member operates equipment to produce drip bag coffee in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member makes coffee at a cafe in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

A worker operates roasting equipment to process coffee beans at a workshop in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man checks the coffee cherries in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members produce coffee machines at a factory in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2026.

Jiangmen, a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, has built a remarkable coffee industry from scratch.

Leveraging its global networks, the city has created a complete industrial chain, ranging from green coffee bean trading and smart roasting to ware manufacturing, with an annual output value exceeding 3 billion yuan (approximately 443 million U.S. dollars).

Thanks to its strong ties with overseas Chinese, Jiangmen became an early hub for coffee roasting in China. Today, it imports over 300 varieties of premium green coffee beans from major producing countries like Brazil, Ethiopia and Colombia. And it is now home to a total of 21 certified roasters with an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

Beyond the beans, Jiangmen has more than 350 local firms producing coffee equipment and components, supplying about 40 percent of China's stainless steel coffee ware and producing one out of every five coffee machines exported from China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)