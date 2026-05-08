Young entrepreneur uses data, AI to bring locally made slippers to global markets

People's Daily Online) 14:32, May 08, 2026

High-temperature injection molding machines press melted plastic into shape, and pairs of brand-new slippers roll off an automated production line in a steady stream as workers bustle about packing and loading goods. In Wuchuan, a county-level city in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, slippers are more than just an everyday item, they are the livelihood of many.

"Wuchuan has been recognized as China's 'capital of plastic shoes.' The high-quality products from my hometown are competitive globally, but to connect even more effectively with the world, we need more young people from Wuchuan to step up," said Rong Hairui.

Photo shows Rong Hairui, a young entrepreneur in Wuchuan, a county-level city in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Born in 2001 in Wuchuan, Rong enrolled at Shenzhen University in 2019, majoring in network and new media.

Since launching his business in 2025, Rong and his team have sold 250,000 pairs of locally made slippers to markets including the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, generating more than 3 million yuan (about $440,952) in revenue in less than a year.

"Overseas consumers want slippers that are affordable, durable, and practical. Wuchuan has the manufacturing capacity to meet that demand. In the past, products passed through multiple layers of traders and wholesalers, so factories rarely got direct feedback from consumers. Cross-border e-commerce lets us shorten that chain and connect directly with buyers," Rong explained.

In March 2025, Rong used 300,000 yuan in seed funding to assemble a startup team. They targeted the overseas mid-to-low-end market, focusing on cost-effective plastic sandals.

Factories were initially skeptical. The turning point came when AI-driven analysis revealed that a slow-selling product in China still enjoyed strong demand overseas. Once listed on international platforms, the shoes sold out quickly, clearing excess inventory and generating more than 100,000 yuan in revenue.

Rong's team currently has 11 members, most of whom were born in the 2000s, with only three full-time employees. The majority of part-timers are students from Shenzhen University.

Last year, Rong registered a company to build his own slipper brand. This year, he aims to increase revenue fivefold. The success of self-designed models has given him great confidence.

"Previously, we mainly selected from existing designs and tested what might appeal to overseas consumers. But once our own designs started selling well, we realized we could do more than just sell products — we could create them too," Rong said.

Reflecting on how young people can contribute to their hometowns, Rong said, "Many young people who leave home tend to see local industries as outdated or unremarkable, with limited opportunities. But I've come to see things differently. A lot of business potential is hidden in seemingly ordinary industries."

Take slippers, for example — they may not be high-tech, but behind them is a real, well-established industry with factories, workers, supply chains and decades of manufacturing experience. The real issue was that these industries had long been disconnected from overseas consumers, he said.

"This is where our generation can make a difference," he continued. "We've grown up with new platforms, learned new tools, understand AI, and have a sense of what overseas consumers want. Bringing these new capabilities back home and combining them with local industries is exactly the opportunity."

For Rong, the most important quality for young people building their hometown isn't a specific skill—it's the ability to connect. "You need to understand the outside world and its rules, while truly appreciating your hometown's strengths and respecting local expertise. Only then can you link the two and create real value."

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)