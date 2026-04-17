Service robots showcased at Canton Fair

Xinhua) 16:38, April 17, 2026

People look at a humanoid robot cleaning a table at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors look at a security robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the Service Robots exhibition area of the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about a robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A child shakes hand with a robot dog at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors look at a weeding robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor looks at an ice cream making robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Bionic hands are pictured at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors interact with a bionic hand at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People try a coffee making robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors look at a photovoltaic panel cleaning robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors interact with a humanoid robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday. An exhibition area for service robots is set up at the event, bringing together 46 enterprises to showcase technological innovations and application capabilities in China's service robot sector. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)