Chenghuang temple fair held in Jieyang, China's Guangdong
This aerial drone photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a parade during the Chenghuang temple fair in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. The Chenghuang temple fair, held on the 23rd day of the first month on the traditional Chinese calendar, is one of the major traditional folk cultural events in Jieyang. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a lion dance performance during the Chenghuang temple fair in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. The Chenghuang temple fair, held on the 23rd day of the first month on the traditional Chinese calendar, is one of the major traditional folk cultural events in Jieyang. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," during the Chenghuang temple fair in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. The Chenghuang temple fair, held on the 23rd day of the first month on the traditional Chinese calendar, is one of the major traditional folk cultural events in Jieyang. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Parade performers interact with the audience during the Chenghuang temple fair in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2026. The Chenghuang temple fair, held on the 23rd day of the first month on the traditional Chinese calendar, is one of the major traditional folk cultural events in Jieyang. (Photo by Huang Guangping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows a lion dance performance during the Chenghuang temple fair in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. The Chenghuang temple fair, held on the 23rd day of the first month on the traditional Chinese calendar, is one of the major traditional folk cultural events in Jieyang. (Photo by Huang Guangping/Xinhua)
Photos
