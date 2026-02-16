Pop toy industry gallops into global market for Year of the Horse

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the Year of the Horse approaches, a creative wave from China is sweeping across the global market, carrying millennium-old cultural symbols of auspiciousness.

Blending smart technology, precision craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, Chinese pop toys are winning over consumers both at home and abroad.

In Dongguan, China's largest production base for pop toys, factory lines are operating at full capacity. Guangdong Hayidai Toys Co., Ltd. has seen its sales soar since launching its Year of the Horse series in late 2025. One of its bestsellers, adorned with a traditional tiger-head cap and holding a gold coin, has seen average daily sales exceed 1,000 units.

"We don't just make static dolls; we focus on the spiritual and experiential needs of young people," said Xiao Senlin, chairman of Hayidai. Beyond traditional plush toys, the company has developed interactive products like a playful gadget that mimics a miniature claw machine.

While some toys focus on "cuteness," others draw inspiration from ancient treasures. Piececool, a brand under Dongguan Weishi Culture Technology Co., Ltd., has reimagined the "Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," a bronze masterpiece from the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220).

Using ultra-thin metal sheets of 0.3 mm, designers created a 3D assembly model that features an innovative lighting system, swaying tassels and shimmering pearls. The design leverages advanced processes, such as specialized coating and light-transmitting films that give the metal a colorful, translucent glow.

"While preserving the charm of the original artifact, we make it closer to modern aesthetics," said Ye Zuwei, deputy general manager of Weishi Culture. In 2025 alone, Piececool's export value reached 25 million yuan (about 3.6 million U.S. dollars), a 15 percent year-on-year increase.

The popularity of these toys is a vivid snapshot of "Made in China" transitioning toward "Created in China." Dongguan, long known as the "world's factory," now produces one-fourth of the world's anime derivatives and nearly 85 percent of China's pop toys.

According to customs data, Dongguan exported toys to 131 countries and regions in 2025, with a total export value of 23.14 billion yuan.

Wang Xianqing, head of the modern industry research institute at Guangdong Baiyun University, said that the success lies in the unique philosophy of Chinese culture.

"Chinese brands are not just selling products; they are sharing Oriental aesthetics and wisdom to global consumers who are seeking diverse civilizations and spiritual satisfaction," Wang said.

By integrating traditional cultural IPs with modern design, precision manufacturing and global marketing, Dongguan's toy industry has carved out a unique track in the international market, Wang said, adding that China is evolving from a global workshop into a "cultural innovator" and "lifestyle curator."

