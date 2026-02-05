Guangzhou establishes international commercial court

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2025 shows the illuminated Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, a forefront city of China's opening up and capital of the southern Guangdong Province, has set up an international commercial court as part of the city's efforts to build a highland for international commercial dispute resolution and foster a world-class, law-based business environment.

As a specialized tribunal under the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court (GIPC), the court will focus on handling foreign-related commercial cases, the GIPC announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Its jurisdiction covers first-instance and second-instance foreign-related commercial cases, judicial review of arbitration cases, confirmation of foreign-related mediation agreements and other relevant matters handled by the GIPC.

Three supporting documents for international commercial cases were also released during the press conference, including the court mediation rules for international commercial disputes -- the first of their kind in China.

Leveraging the multi-jurisdictional strengths of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the rules incorporate mediators from Hong Kong and Macao into the entrusted mediation system and allow online authorization via a dedicated platform, enabling efficient and low-cost dispute resolution.

