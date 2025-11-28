Breaking as a lifelong creed: The rise of China's b-boy generation

11:06, November 28, 2025

For Tang Weisheng, a local of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, dance is not merely an art form, but a deeply ingrained belief, a devotion that has burned brightly for nearly two decades.

Tang is known on stage as Longzai. "My name is Longzai, and I am a b-boy." Behind this simple and powerful self-introduction lies the journey of a 13-year-old who first encountered breaking in 2006 and fell instantly in love, and the persistence of a man who now juggles the roles of dancer, fashion brand owner and father. For him, breaking has long transcended a hobby; it is a "spiritual anchor," an outlet "to release emotions from within."

Longzai's path in dance has been marked by both the public spotlight and the hard-won glory on international stages. He first gained national attention performing on the debut season of the hit show "Street Dance of China," and later cemented his reputation with standout performances on "Dance Smash."

Yet for Longzai, the most treasured memories remain those forged while representing China on the world stage. "Every time I competed wearing the national flag, I felt immensely proud — truly proud," he recalls.

He and his teammates finished fourth at the 2016 KOD. The event, often called the "World Cup of Street Dance," brings together top dancers from across the globe. He then competed in BOTY twice, the world's oldest and largest breaking crew competition, frequently referred to as the "Olympics of Breaking." Securing fourth place in the world finals marked a significant milestone, demonstrating that the skill and creativity of Chinese dancers had firmly reached a world-class level.

The journey, however, was never without challenges. In the early days, his parents' biggest concern was whether he could balance school and dance. But Longzai's daily dedication gradually eased their worries.

"My parents were concerned mainly about my studies, but I kept at it," Longzai said. "They saw how serious I was, and their worry turned into full support. They saw the positive influence dance had on me — and that was the greatest recognition I could receive."

Their understanding, he added, became his strongest motivation.

To Longzai, the true allure of street dance lies in its boundless inclusiveness and creativity. "There is no singular standard answer," he said. "You follow your creativity, your expressiveness and your understanding of music, and you dance your interpretation in each moment."

This spirit of free expression resonates deeply with young people in China today, who seek individuality and visibility.

Although breaking originated abroad, Longzai believes firmly that its future in China must be defined locally.

"Even though street dance came from overseas, we, as Chinese dancers, bring our own cultural roots and the spirit of our times to enrich it and take it further, giving it a whole new life," he said.

For him, the highest form of mastery is the ability to "digest and recreate," a concept deeply rooted in Chinese cultural philosophy.

Today, China's breaking scene is thriving with talent. "Street Dance of China" has showcased many outstanding dancers. Qi Xiangyu and Liu Qingyi both achieved remarkable results at the Asian Games. At the 15th National Games, many young dancers again delivered standout performances.

"Chinese breaking is strong — we have so many great dancers," he said.

To Longzai, China's new generation of breakers embodies some of the most admirable qualities: "They all share something in common — persistence, resilience and passion. Even if breaking may not always bring immediate material rewards, they love it. They persist because they love it."

He views them as a vivid reflection of China's youth: determined, authentic and fearless in the face of challenges.

Breaking's charm, he notes, is never confined by age. From children as young as 3 or 4 to veterans in their 40s and 50s[JIB1] , all shine with the same love on stage.

"I've begun teaching my 3-year-old son forward rolls and handstands, and at the same time, I still see dancers who have been breaking for 20 years competing alongside us," said Longzai.

This intergenerational passion, he believes, is the key to the enduring vitality of China's breaking culture.

From the streets of Guangzhou to international arenas, from chasing a dream alone to passing on his craft, Longzai's journey reflects the evolution of Chinese street dance itself. Through nearly 20 years of devotion, he has proven that passion can withstand the passage of time — and with culture as its root and skill as its wings, even a niche art form can grow into a powerful and inspiring force.

Like countless young breakers who share the same love, Longzai continues to embody the spirit of Guangzhou and contributes to the unfolding story of Chinese youth striving toward their dreams.

