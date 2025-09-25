Home>>
Tradition meets modernity: Spanish traveler experiences the heat of Yingge Dance in Guangzhou
By Yuan Meng, Wang Xiaoping, Zhang Rong, Wu Sanye, Alvaro Lago (People's Daily Online) 14:15, September 25, 2025
Yingge Dance, a vivid traditional art form originating from the Chaoshan region of south China's Guangdong Province, blends movements from martial arts, traditional opera, and folk dance. While wandering the modern streets of Guangzhou, Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago accidentally encountered a group of people performing this dance. Follow Alvaro to watch the dynamic and energetic showcase!
