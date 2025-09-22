Spanish traveler experiences Guangzhou company's autonomous vehicles

16:37, September 22, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Wang Xiaoping, Zhang Rong, Wu Sanye, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, is seeing rapid growth in autonomous driving technology. Alvaro Lago, a Spanish expert from People's Daily Online, visited WeRide, a local intelligent driving company, to see how the city is advancing China's role in global transportation innovation.

Alvaro tested WeRide's autonomous Robobus, which operates without a steering wheel or pedals in complex urban environments. The vehicle has been deployed in nearly 30 cities worldwide, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Singapore, for testing and commercial use.

The company is expanding from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to global markets. Since 2024, it has expanded global partnerships with companies like Uber and Renault. WeRide's autonomous vehicles have been tested or are operating in over 30 cities across 11 countries, and are helping expand China's autonomous driving technology internationally.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)