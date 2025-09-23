Enjoy Guangzhou morning tea in the flow of breaking dance

15:33, September 23, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Wang Xiaoping, Zhang Rong, Wu Sanye, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

In Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Alvaro Lago, a Spanish traveller from People's Daily Online, chanced upon a group of b-boys. Together, they experienced the unique culture of Guangzhou morning tea against the backdrop of dynamic beats from the sport of breakdancing.

Traditional morning tea at a Guangzhou teahouse has its own etiquette. First, pour a pot of tea to moisten the throat and stimulate the appetite. Then, pick a steaming cage of har gow (shrimp dumplings) or siu mai (pork and shrimp dumplings). Next, savor the golden, crispy fried snacks. Finally, finish with dessert.

This progression from savory to sweet, and from rich to mild, is more than just a dining choice. It is a philosophy of the refined and laid-back attitude of the Cantonese people. Guangzhou morning tea is far more than just a simple breakfast; it has become the most iconic lifestyle of the city.

