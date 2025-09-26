Olympic diving champion Chen Aisen shares career highlights, expectations for 15th National Games

16:26, September 26, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Wang Xiaoping, Zhang Rong, Wu Sanye, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

In Guangzhou, capital city of South China's Guangdong province, Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago had the opportunity to talk with legendary Chinese diver and Olympic champion Chen Aisen. Their conversation touched on Chen's diving career and the intense popularity that has come to define the sport in Guangzhou.

Chen is now preparing to compete at China's 15th National Games next month, co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. Set to participate for the fifth time, he has set his sights on gold in the men's team event and men's 10m platform synchro. He said, "My teammates and I are striving to achieve the targets we aspire towards. I hope that everyone can reach their goals and fulfill their dreams."

