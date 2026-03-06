4th Jiangmen Coffee Culture Festival kicks off in China's Guangdong

A barista from Hong Kong brews a siphon coffee during the 4th Jiangmen Coffee Culture Festival in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 5, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Thursday, gathering more than 330 coffee brands from 13 countries and regions to showcase a full range of products including premium coffee, high-quality coffee raw materials, advanced coffee machines and elegant coffee gear. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

