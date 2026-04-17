Drones at Canton Fair showcase low-altitude economy advances

Xinhua) 08:52, April 17, 2026

An international buyer inquires about a firefighting drone at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

International buyers look at a plant protection drone at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An exhibitor introduces a police drone at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows an exhibition zone for drone companies at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

International buyers learn about a drone at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Buyers learn about a drone at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)