Taishan in China's Guangdong promotes transformation of traditional farming through technological empowerment

Xinhua) 16:52, March 25, 2026

This photo shows rice seedlings at a smart farm seedling center in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member checks the rice seedlings at a smart farm seedling center in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members operating rice transplanters to transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An agricultural drone works above the fields in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Staff members operate the rice transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in the field in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Staff members operate the rice transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in the field in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member transports rice seedlings in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An agricultural drone works above the fields in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A drone photo shows agricultural drones working above the fields in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members operating rice transplanters to transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Duhu Town of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Taishan has been promoting the transformation of traditional farming into "smart grain cultivation" through technological empowerment. The mechanized transplanting rate of rice has reached 94.5 percent, while the comprehensive mechanization rate of plowing, sowing and harvesting has reached 98.35 percent. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)