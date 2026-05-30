Automated sorting equipment handles parcels in Guangzhou, China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 10:05, May 30, 2026

A humanoid robot sorts out parcels at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A robotic arm sorts out parcels at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A humanoid robot grabs a parcel at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Unmanned forklifts work at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An unmanned forklift transfers parcels at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An unmanned forklift works at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A humanoid robot sorts out parcels at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A robotic arm sorts out parcels at the Jianggao logistics site under the Guangzhou postal center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2026. The logistics site recently introduced some humanoid robotic sorters to undertake jobs including parcel sorting and identification, capable of processing up to 1,200 parcels per hour.

The Guangzhou postal center has been strengthening its technological capabilities in recent years by upgrading automated sorting equipment including robots, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts. The center processes an average of 6.5 million mails daily, with peaks exceeding 10 million. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)