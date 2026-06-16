Hong Kong's visitor arrivals up 14 pct in first 5 months

(Xinhua) 13:05, June 16, 2026

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong recorded approximately 23 million visitor arrivals in the first five months of 2026, up 14 percent year on year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced on Monday.

From January to May, visitor arrivals from the Chinese mainland reached 17.67 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 16 percent.

In May alone, visitor arrivals reached approximately 4.46 million, up 9 percent compared with the same period last year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)