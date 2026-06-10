7 people, 2 companies charged over deadly Hong Kong residential building fire

(Xinhua) 20:22, June 10, 2026

HONG KONG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement bodies in Hong Kong on Wednesday charged seven people and two companies with 25 crimes, including manslaughter for the deadly fire that charred a residential complex in Tai Po last November.

A director of a consultancy firm hired for a building maintenance project underway at the time of the fire, a registered inspector and a director of the head contractor of the maintenance project were charged with manslaughter, along with the two companies, according to the Hong Kong Police Force and the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The defendants were also charged with collusion to commit fraud, money laundering, attempt to obstruct justice and tax evasion.

The case was mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday afternoon. The court adjourned the case until Sept. 2 at the request of the prosecution for further investigation.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)