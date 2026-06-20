Chinese vice premier stresses development of key industrial chains, standardization

(Xinhua) 10:28, June 20, 2026

FUZHOU, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has highlighted efforts to ensure that key industrial chains become more self-supporting and risk-resilient, and to give full play to the guiding and safeguarding role of standards.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection of key industrial chains development and advancement of standardization in east China's Fujian Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

In the cities of Xiamen, Quanzhou and Fuzhou, he visited enterprises and institutions in sectors that included new display, new materials, electronic components and medical equipment.

He stressed that efforts should be made to further implement the high-quality development initiative for key manufacturing industrial chains, strengthen basic research in the manufacturing sector, and promote enterprise-led integration of industry, academia, research and application.

Zhang said standardization should help support scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, and it is necessary to strengthen the mutual promotion and integration of standards and technological research, and increase the supply of advanced and applicable standards.

High-risk products involving people's health and safety should be brought under mandatory standard management in a timely manner, he added.

The vice premier also highlighted efforts to protect against floods and typhoons during the rainy season in southern China.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)