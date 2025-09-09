Chinese vice premier addresses 25th China int'l investment, trade fair

Xinhua) 08:49, September 09, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reads out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping and delivers an address at the opening ceremony of the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2025. The 25th CIFIT opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) on Monday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the CIFIT is an important platform for the promotion of two-way investment in China and has become a bridge connecting China with the world, enabling the world to share in the development opportunities arising from Chinese modernization.

He stated that China will steadfastly advance its high-standard opening-up, deepen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains, and promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He expressed the hope that global investors will continue deepening their engagement in the Chinese market, work together to uphold the international economic and trade order, and write a new chapter of win-win cooperation.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the vice premier met with foreign leaders attending the event.

On Sunday afternoon, he presided over a symposium of multinational corporations and met with members of the China Investment Corporation's international advisory committee.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)