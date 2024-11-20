Chinese vice premier stresses cultivating innovative enterprises, work safety

Xinhua) 09:32, November 20, 2024

YINCHUAN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed efforts to cultivate enterprises that master specialized and sophisticated technologies and produce novel and unique products, as well as the need to ensure work safety.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his research trip in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

During the tour from Monday to Tuesday, he visited several enterprises in the city of Yinchuan, and learned about their production and operation, the application of scientific and technological achievements, as well as digital transformation.

Zhang called for supporting these enterprises in innovation and forging more specialities to enhance the resilience of industrial chains, noting the development of such enterprises is important for promoting high-quality development and cultivating and strengthening new growth drivers.

During his inspection of a petrol company, he emphasized that the chemical industry needs to pay special attention to work safety, and daily monitoring and early warning should be strengthened, along with investigations and rectifications of hidden dangers.

Maximum efforts should be made to ensure work safety and disaster prevention and relief as winter arrives and the year ends, Zhang said.

