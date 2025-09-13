Home>>
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to go to Spain for trade talks with U.S.: commerce ministry
By huaxia (Xinhua) 09:01, September 13, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by China and the United States, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will go to Spain to engage in talks with the U.S. side, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to Spain from September 14 to 17, the spokesperson said.
The two parties will discuss economic and trade issues such as the U.S. unilateral tariff measures, the abuse of export controls and TikTok, according to the spokesperson.
