New low-altitude aircraft engine successfully ignited in China's Harbin

(Xinhua) 13:22, June 18, 2026

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A technician checks the operating parameters of a R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 17, 2026. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows an ignited R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows the ignition ceremony of the R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a R10TE dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The R10TE, a dual-rotor turbocharged engine dedicated to low-altitude aircraft, was successfully ignited here on Wednesday and is expected to enter mass production by 2028.

Featuring a "1.0L dual-rotor plus turbocharged" design, the engine significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio to meet the power demands of low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)