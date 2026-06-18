Interview: China's fight against desertification offers insights for Africa's Sahel region, says Mauritanian official

(Xinhua) 13:16, June 18, 2026

NOUAKCHOTT, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's experience in combating desertification and restoring degraded land offers important lessons for Mauritania and other Sahel countries facing land degradation and the advance of sand dunes, a Mauritanian official has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua ahead of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, marked annually on June 17, Mohamed Mahmoud Talebna, head of the local development sector at Mauritania's National Agency of the Great Green Wall (ANGMV), said desertification remains one of Mauritania's most pressing environmental challenges.

Recurrent droughts have hit Mauritania since the 1970s, deeply affecting the country's rural economy, which has been traditionally based on livestock and agriculture, Talebna said.

Mauritania lies in a zone "that is particularly exposed to the advance of dunes, soil degradation and the reduction of agricultural land," he said, adding that the effects of climate change have further intensified these challenges.

The ANGMV works within the framework of the Great Green Wall initiative, which aims to restore degraded land, strengthen the resilience of communities against climate change and improve living conditions through sustainable development projects, Talebna said.

In recent years, the agency has carried out ecological restoration efforts, including the creation of protected environmental reserves, mechanical and biological dune fixation, seedling production and direct seeding, he said.

The agency has also supported integrated community farms equipped with fenced agricultural plots, water points powered by solar pumps, poultry facilities and community shops, Talebna said.

Such projects help create jobs, improve access to fresh agricultural products and provide seedlings for reforestation campaigns, he said.

In several areas affected by desertification, income-generating projects have helped local residents improve their livelihoods, while dune fixation work has protected settlements threatened by sand encroachment and reduced risks caused by sand accumulation on major roads.

Speaking of China's experience, Talebna described it as "one of the most remarkable in the world" in the fight against desertification and the restoration of degraded land.

He said China's long-term planning, sustained investment, mobilization of public institutions and participation of local communities have been key factors behind the country's achievements in ecological restoration.

Talebna cited China's experience in combating desertification, including the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, large-scale afforestation, sand dune stabilization, the planting of drought-resistant species, the construction of windbreaks, and the use of advanced technologies such as remote sensing, satellite imagery and geographic information systems for ecosystem monitoring.

"Mauritania and the Sahel countries can draw inspiration from several aspects of the Chinese experience," he said, adding that these include dune fixation, modern nursery development, rainwater harvesting and utilization, sustainable pasture management, agroforestry, modern monitoring technologies, local community participation and long-term planning.

International cooperation, especially with China, can play an important role through technology transfer, training of technical personnel, experience-sharing and financing for environmental projects, Talebna said.

"Facing global climate challenges, cooperation among countries remains an indispensable lever for protecting ecosystems, strengthening the resilience of populations and preserving our shared natural heritage," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)