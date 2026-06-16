Bonding through sports: African envoys embrace the joy of football on the Village Super League pitch

On the evening of June 13, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup entered its second match day, the football pitch of the Village Super League in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, was lit up with excitement. A "Dream Team" composed of diplomats and friendly personnel from nine African countries played a friendly match against Chengdu Dongjiao FC from southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), the Guizhou Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, as part of celebrations marking the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Amid the global excitement surrounding the World Cup, African envoys also expressed their passion for the beautiful game. Through football, they bonded with their Chinese counterparts and celebrated China-Africa friendship. The excitement on the pitch, coupled with high-fives and embraces after the final whistle, brought warmth and energy to the summer evening.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)