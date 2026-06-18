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China pledges new round of emergency humanitarian aid to Africa over Ebola outbreak
(Xinhua) 10:25, June 18, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China is providing a new round of emergency humanitarian aid to Africa in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in some regions and countries in Africa, China International Development Cooperation Agency spokesperson Tang Ying said Wednesday.
On top of earlier rounds of aid to Africa, Tang said that the new round of emergency humanitarian aid includes continued support to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a batch of epidemic prevention and control supplies to Uganda, and ongoing support to enable the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to play its full role, aiming at helping Africa defeat the epidemic at an early date.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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