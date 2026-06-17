'Thought it was a World Cup anthem' -- China-Africa mine song 'Chambishi Copper Mine' goes viral

By Han Chunyao (People's Daily) 13:47, June 17, 2026

Miners sing the Song of Chambishi Copper Mine. (Photo is a screenshot of the song's video)

"Many online listeners initially thought it was the anthem song for the FIFA World Cup, only to learn it is actually a company anthem."

Recently, the Song of Chambishi Copper Mine, an anthem from a Chinese-operated copper mine in Zambia, took social media by storm. In the viral video, a group of local workers dressed in white shirts and black trousers sing passionately beneath a tent under the blazing African sun.

"From the depths of hardship we rise again, through storms and flames we press ahead..."

Driven by a rousing melody and hopeful, uplifting lyrics, the song struck a chord with viewers worldwide. Thousands online said its messages of grit and unwavering optimism left them deeply moved.

How did a workplace anthem sung by miners manage to cross oceans and captivate audiences far beyond Africa? The answer lies not only in its memorable tune, but also in the powerful story of renewal, development, and shared success behind the lyrics.

As the song's lyrics suggest, the Chambishi Copper Mine itself fought its way back from ruin.

Discovered in the late 19th century, the site was eventually abandoned by Western operators because of technical challenges and financial difficulties, leaving behind what many considered an unsalvageable asset.

After acquiring the project through international bidding, a Chinese company invested heavily, upgraded equipment, and built Africa's first digitalized mine, overcoming one longstanding challenge after another and breathing new life into what had once been regarded as a depleted operation.

This was not a story of pursuing quick profits, but of making a long-term commitment. It was not about resource extraction, but about empowering local communities and driving lasting local development. The mine's transformation reflects the values of a major country committed to enabling development and highlights China's long-term approach to international cooperation.

After restarting operations, the Chinese company directly created more than 6,200 jobs while continuing to improve local infrastructure and educational conditions.

When the 2008 global financial crisis sent shockwaves through commodity markets, the company made a public vow: it would not slash output, lay off any staff, or scale back investment by a single penny.

Such commitment underscored its dual focus on not only economic returns but also social responsibility, offering a vivid example of what mutually beneficial cooperation truly means.

The song is composed by Chinese staff stationed at the mine, while the performers are members of a grassroots band made up of local employees. The company purchased musical instruments for the group and allocated funding to support cultural activities.

This human-first mindset and the close bonds forged between people transcend nationality, race, and cultural background, giving the song a power that reaches through the screen and touches audiences afar.

An African employee controls automatic mining equipment in a control room of NFC Africa Mining Plc. (Photo from China Nonferrous Metals News)

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Over these seven decades, countless stories like that of Chambishi have emerged from China-Africa cooperation. China-provided hybrid rice has helped Africans combat hunger; railways and highways built by Chinese companies on the continent have strengthened connectivity; Luban Workshops have trained skilled professionals for Africa; the recently introduced zero-tariff policy has expanded market access for African products.

As cooperation continues to expand in scope and diversify in form, China has remained committed to high-level opening up and to sharing development opportunities with its African partners.

China, with its openness and inclusiveness, pursues modernization through a path of peaceful development.

While some countries seek to redraw spheres of influence through conflict and power politics, China remains committed to peaceful development.

While some erect "small yard, high fences" and promote decoupling and supply-chain disruption, China continues to champion openness and cooperation.

After resuming operations in 2003, the Chambishi Copper Mine produced its first ore output. (Photo from China Nonferrous Metals News)

At a time when anti-globalization sentiment and protectionism are on the rise, China remains a steadfast supporter of multilateralism.

Guided by the belief that it is important to pursue the larger interests of all countries, China honors its commitments and follows through on its promises.

"Together, let us create a brighter future for this planet." That is the message carried by the song. It celebrates industrial revitalization, expresses hopes for development, and embodies a precious friendship forged across continents.

As this song of perseverance continues to resonate, each note contributes to the strength of cooperation, and each melody helps build bridges of understanding between peoples.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)