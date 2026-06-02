China ready to actively assist DRC, other African countries hit by Ebola: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:49, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to actively help African countries hit by the latest outbreak of Ebola, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a related query.

Lin said that China and Africa are good brothers that stand together through thick and thin, and empathizes deeply with the current outbreak of a new round of Ebola in the DRC.

Lin mentioned that back in 2015, China had provided immense support for three West African countries fighting Ebola, and China is now ready to actively assist countries hit by the latest outbreak, such as the DRC. "To that end, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the DRC and in particular, send medical expert teams for medical services and assistance," said Lin.

He noted that China has also provided assistance to the African Union Commission and carried out cooperation in epidemic prevention and control, and jointly enhanced the capacity of African countries to combat the epidemic.

"As we speak, Chinese medical teams are on the ground fighting the disease shoulder to shoulder with African people," Lin said, adding that China will stay in close touch with the DRC and other African countries to beat Ebola.

"We also call on the international community to take more concrete actions to help the DRC and other African countries defeat the outbreak of Ebola at an early date," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)