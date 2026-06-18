China confirms survey at Huangyan Dao, dismisses "structure removal" under external pressure

(Xinhua) 10:11, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have successfully completed a comprehensive survey at Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed on Wednesday.

A research team from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) began the survey in late May, to help improve understanding of the Huangyan Dao ecosystem, Lin told a regular news briefing.

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on media reports that China has removed the so-called "structure" placed at Huangyan Dao, due to pressure from the United States and the Philippines.

Huangyan Dao is an inherent territory of China, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters, Lin said.

China has the legitimate rights of a sovereign state to carry out any activities, including scientific research, on Huangyan Dao, and no other country has the right to interfere, he said.

China urges relevant countries to immediately stop their disinformation and groundless accusations against China, and to refrain from any provocative activities at sea, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)